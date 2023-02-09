Ron Rivera on missed calls in NFL: “The league has to look at that”

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has been around the NFL for a very long time and he’s noticed the mounting issues with missed calls by officials in the league.



During a conversation with Tony Anderson for Sports Seriously at Super Bowl 57’s Radio Row, Rivera, who was on the short end of multiple questionable calls in a Week 13 game against the Giants, said, “(Missed calls) do have an impact. We have to make sure we get that right, we really do. If there is a way to do it, I think the league has to look at that.”



Rivera seemed to be in favor of using replays more expansively in the NFL.

He also went on to talk about the tireless hunt for a quarterback for their Commanders, and announced Sam Howell will be the team’s QB1 when OTA’s begin.

Check out more of Tony Anderson’s interview with the two-time NFL Coach of the Year above.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire