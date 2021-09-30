Having spent nearly a decade as Carolina’s head coach, Ron Rivera is plenty familiar with Matt Ryan.

Rivera will coach against the quarterback once again this weekend with Washington taking on the Falcons in Atlanta.

At 36 and in a new offense, Ryan’s thrown for 707 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions so far in 2021. He’s also working with a revamped set of weapons given the departure of receiver Julio Jones and the arrival of tight end Kyle Pitts.

But given Ryan’s experience, Rivera said this week that the Football Team’s defense has to do a good job of disguising coverages.

“I mean, this is a savvy guy, this is a guy that’s been doing it a long time and has had a lot of success,” Rivera said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s a league MVP. So you know, he’s a really good football player. He’s got a good arm. He still makes all the throws. He is a little older, but with that comes wisdom and experience. And that’s what you see from Matt.”

Washington’s defense led the team to an NFC East title last year but is among the league’s worst through three games in 2021. The club is currently 29th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed. But with Atlanta’s offense entering the week 27th in yards and 29th in points, this might be an opportunity for a get-right game.

Ron Rivera: Matt Ryan still makes all the throws originally appeared on Pro Football Talk