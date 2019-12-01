Ron Rivera: “I’m not worried about my future”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he’s not worried.

Perhaps he should be.

After his team imploded at home to lose to a Washington team that won for the third time this season, Rivera dismissed questions about his job security.

“No, I’m not worried about my future,” he said, via Bill Voth of the team’s official website. “I’m worried about this football team’s future and we have a game coming up on Sunday.”

The Panthers fell to 5-7 this season, and Rivera to 76-63-1 in his nine seasons. But they’ve made just one playoff appearance since their Super Bowl run in 2015, and they’re not making one this year.

Realistically, the Panthers season ended when quarterback Cam Newton was lost for the season to a foot injury. It just took them some time to realize it, as a month of solid performances by backup quarterback Kyle Allen faded quickly, and his scrambling fumble to end the game could stand as the epitaph for a season.

If not more.