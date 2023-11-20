Ron Rivera: It's a low point, for sure

The Commanders picked up 403 yards of offense and sacked Tommy DeVito nine times on Sunday, but that wasn't enough to get the team a home win over a Giants team that was 2-8 at the start of the day.

Sam Howell had three interceptions and the Commanders lost three fumbles while DeVito threw three touchdown passes to lead the Giants to a 31-19 win. It's the seventh loss in nine games for the Commanders and head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged that the team is close to bottoming out.

“Well, it’s a low point, that’s for sure,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “Any time you got an opportunity to win a football game, and you put up the numbers that we did, you got a chance — but you got to convert.”

Rivera said "there are things that we have to look at" in terms of changes heading into Week 12, but it's a short week heading into Thursday's game in Dallas and there's only so many tweaks a team can make at this point in a season. That makes the bigger question what owner Josh Harris will do in the final weeks and offseason to put his team on a better path for 2024 and beyond.