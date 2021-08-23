Coming off a torn Achilles, Washington safety Landon Collins has worked his way back onto the field.

He’s played a handful of snaps in each of the Football Team’s two preseason games, making a solid hit on Cincinnati tight end Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter of the matchup with the Bengals.

On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera said he’s been happy with the way Collins has returned to the fold.

“He’s done a great job from the beginning, he really has,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “That’s just one of many plays he’s made so far. He’s done a nice job in terms of his return. I love the way he’s handling things, the way he’s working within the scheme, working with his teammates, developing that rapport that you need, and getting back on the field. He’s done a very, very good job with that.”

Collins is entering the third season of a six-year deal he signed with Washington as a free agent in 2019. The three-time Pro Bowler has nine interceptions, 37 passes defensed, 7.0 sacks, and six forced fumbles in his 81 career games.

Ron Rivera: Landon Collins has done a nice job with his return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk