When the Washington Football Team acquired quarterback Kyle Allen this offseason, head coach Ron Rivera said he might end up as the starter in Week One because he played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner with the Panthers.

Rivera wound up tabbing Dwayne Haskins as the team’s starter, but benched him in favor of Allen on Monday. While speaking to reporters, Rivera cited the same reason he gave in the offseason.

“I just based on the things that have gone on with Dwayne, based on his development and where he is, we’re better off going with guys that know our system,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Rivera said that the move is not an “indictment” of Haskins and that the quarterback needs more time in the system. Some would argue that now is the time to get him that experience, but Rivera said he made the decision with an eye on the schedule and a hope of short-term success.

He said “guys want to win” and that he’s seen signs of frustration with the offense on the sideline over the last four weeks. We’ll see if Allen can put an end to that against the Rams this weekend.

Ron Rivera on Kyle Allen: Better off with guy who knows our system originally appeared on Pro Football Talk