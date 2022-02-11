Ron Rivera: Joe Burrow is the 'second coming of Joe Montana'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe MontanaAmerican football player, quarterback
- Joe BurrowLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ron RiveraAmerican football player and coach
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the "second coming of Joe Montana." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network