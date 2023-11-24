Ron Rivera on job security: I've told you before, I'm not worried about anything

The Commanders have fallen to 4-8 on the season, making head coach Ron Rivera 26-35-1 since taking over as Washington’s head coach in 2020.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Thursday that new team owner Josh Harris plans to evaluate Rivera’s status after the season. But the general sense is still that it’s a matter of when and not if Washington will move on from its head coach.

After Thursday’s 45-10 loss to division-rival Dallas, Rivera was asked if he was concerned about his job security.

“I’ve told you before, I’m not worried about anything,” Rivera said in his postgame press conference. “All I'm going to do is do my job and see how things go. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Rivera also said he wasn’t going to get into whether he’d make any staff changes over the long weekend.

The Commanders play the Dolphins in Week 13 before a Week 14 bye. Then they'll finish the season with matchups against the Rams, Jets, 49ers, and Cowboys.