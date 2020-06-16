Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio on ballot for 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class

The College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Federation released the names of the former players and coaches nominated for the 2021 class on Tuesday, and two members of the Redskins coaching staff are on it.

Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio are two of the 78 players from the FBS division to be named on the ballot. In total, there are over 200 names that are eligible for induction.

Redskins HC Ron Rivera and DC Jack Del Rio, Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Ray Lewis, Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez and Marvin Harrison are amongst the nominees for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class. All very well deserved. https://t.co/fLejoo83fZ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2020

Rivera starred as a linebacker at the University of California from 1980-1983. During his senior season, he was a consensus All-American, named the PAC-10 Defensive Player of the Year, the Pop Warner Trophy winner, and a finalist for numerous other honors.

Rivera was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft and played for Chicago for eight seasons before retiring to move into a career of broadcasting, and then later coaching.

Like Rivera, Del Rio also played linebacker, and was a four-year starter at the University of Southern California. As a senior in 1984, Del Rio was a consensus All-American and the winner of the Pop Warner Trophy, too. As a junior, he was a named third-team All-American.

During his four years at USC, Del Rio was named to the first-team All-PAC-10 twice (second-team once), and led the Trojans in tackles for loss three times. In his final game with the Trojans, Del Rio earned co-MVP honors in USC's 1985 Rose Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Del Rio was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1985 NFL Draft, and went on to have over a decade-long career in the NFL before transitioning into a coaching career.

The announcement of the 2021 Hall of Fame class will be released in January next year, and those members will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, in New York.

