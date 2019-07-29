Ron Rivera isn’t interested in doing another all-access show

The Panthers served as the subject of this year’s All or Nothing. Moving forward, coach Ron Rivera prefers to give nothing.

Via the Associated Press, Rivera called the Amazon/NFL Films series “invasive,” and he said that he does not want to do something like that again.

“[P]eople can tell you, ‘You won’t even know the cameras are there,’ well, you do,” Rivera said. “You honestly do.”

And it had an impact on how Rivera conducted himself.

“I really couldn’t express myself sometimes the way I wanted,” Rivera said. “And [then] sometimes I didn’t care.”

He presumably didn’t care at halftime of a Thursday night loss to the Steelers, the first of seven straight losses for a team that started 6-2. Rivera delivered a profane tirade in the locker room in an effort to snap the team out of a 17-point hole.

Most of the cameras are stationary, and it’s unclear whether the players know that the footage will be used for All or Nothing. If they do, it’s amazing that none of the many players who churned through the roster said anything about it to reporters during the 2018 season.

While the Panthers surely won’t be pressed into service for All or Nothing any time soon, Rivera has another reason to make it to the playoffs in 2019. If the Panthers fail to qualify (and if they don’t change head coaches), the Panthers will be eligible to be compelled to submit to Hard Knocks, which the Raiders are doing right now.