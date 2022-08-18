There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer.

Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into the second quarter against the Panthers last week and he’d be leaving them in this week’s matchup with the Chiefs even longer if he had his way. Rivera told reporters on Thursday that he’d like to play the starters for the entire first half on Saturday, but injuries may get in the way.

“A lot of it has to do with the health of specific players,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “When we do certain things on the offensive side, it’s gonna impact how all the other guys play so hopefully we can stay healthy and get them in. Ideally, I’d like to play them the whole half. I really would, but I don’t know if we can get that done with some of the soft tissue injuries we’ve had to deal with.”

Injuries on the interior of the offensive line may prove to be the biggest stumbling block for Rivera. The team won’t want to take too much risk with quarterback Carson Wentz‘s health and a patchwork lineup in front of him would likely take things further than many in Washington might like this week.

Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that originally appeared on Pro Football Talk