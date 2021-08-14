Ron Rivera was happy with several of Washington’s rookies on Thursday

Bryan Manning
Washington head coach Ron Rivera met with the media via Zoom on Friday after the WFT’s 22-13 loss to New England in the preseason opener.

The best news from Rivera’s Friday presser was there were no major injuries on Thursday,

Rivera also went over the performance of several of his rookies and came away impressed.

Sam Cosmi started the game at right tackle and played most of the first half. Cosmi did well in both pass blocking and in the run game. Rivera praised his hand placement and footwork.

At this point, it’s difficult to imagine anyone else starting at right tackle in Week 1. Cosmi has gradually gotten better each day this summer.

Rivera paid rookie tight end Sammis Reyes, an ideal compliment.

Reyes caught two passes but didn’t look natural either time. That’s ok. Reyes offers plenty of things you can’t teach, such as size, athleticism and physicality. Thursday’s performance would have to be considered encouraging from Reyes.

What about first-round pick Jamin Davis?

Davis didn’t stand out in his first professional action. Some fans were panicking. Relax. Once things slow down for Davis, he is going to be an outstanding NFL linebacker.

Rivera wants to further expand undrafted rookie running Jaret Patterson’s duties.

Patterson was extremely impressive on Thursday.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste also impressed in limited duty.

Washington fans should be encouraged about its 2021 rookie class.

