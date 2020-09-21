Ron Rivera: 'Good news' on Brandon Scherff, will miss a couple of weeks

Rivera: 'Good news' on Scherff, will miss a couple of weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One day after a slew of injuries struck several of the NFL's biggest stars, the Washington Football Team received good news regarding its best offensive lineman.

Right guard Brandon Scherff will miss a few weeks with a knee injury, Washington head coach Ron Rivera told local media on Monday, but the prognosis is a lot better than originally thought.

"We got some good news on him. It's positive," Rivera said. "He's going to miss a couple of weeks, but it was all positive. We'll go from there."

Scherff exited Sunday's Week 2 loss to Arizona in the second quarter and did not return.

While it's good news that Scherff's injury is not a season-ending one, his absence over the next few weeks will certainly be noticeable. Washington's offensive line entered the 2020 season as one of the team's weakest units, and its play over the first two weeks has done little to change that description.

Scherff, 28, is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag worth approximately $15 million. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has made three Pro Bowls in his five seasons with Washington but has not played a full season since 2016.