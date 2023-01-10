The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it.

A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.

Howell figures to be back, but the Commanders need to find a surer thing at starter than they’ve had in head coach Ron Rivera’s three seasons with the team. At a Tuesday press conference, Rivera shared why he’s confident that this search for a quarterback will play out more successfully.

“I think going into it, we’re in a much better place,” Rivera said.

Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew said the team will evaluate all routes of adding a quarterback as the offseason unfolds. With the sale of the team looming, making the right choice will probably be necessary for everyone to keep their jobs in Washington beyond 2023.

Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place originally appeared on Pro Football Talk