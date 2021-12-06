Ron Rivera gives another fiery speech after Washington wins fourth straight

Rivera gives another fiery speech after WFT's 4th straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has won four straight games following its bye week in November and the team understands the momentum it's riding as they currently are in the No. 6 NFC playoff spot if the season ended today.

"I told you guys, everything we need is in this room," a passionate Ron Rivera yelled in the locker room at Allegiant Stadium following Washington's tight win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We can do what we want. We can be what we want. It's up to us!" Rivera added, his voice rising. "Nobody can dictate to us. Nobody does! We decide!"

Washington responded after Las Vegas took the lead 15-14 on a field goal with a little over two minutes to play. Brian Johnson, a D.C. area native in his WFT debut, hit a 48-year-old field goal attempt to secure the victory.

Rivera had plenty of individuals on the team that he could spotlight for their performance in the win against the Raiders. The first person he wanted to acknowledge was defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio spent three years as the Raiders head coach, so it meant a little more to him that Washington could get the best of his former team. As has become tradition, Rivera handed Del Rio a rock and he fired it off the wall of the locker room - a David-and-Goliath bit that has grown by the week. Just a few days earlier it was QB Taylor Heinicke throwing the rock in the locker room at FedEx Field after an emotional win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington hopes to carry this momentum when it welcomes the archrival Dallas Cowboys (8-4), to FedEx Field next Sunday in a huge NFC East game. This game marks the first of two meetings in December between the two teams.