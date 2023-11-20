Ron Rivera: I focus on what I can control, not what happens after the season

Commanders coach Ron Rivera is on the hot seat, but he says his focus is entirely on getting his team ready to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and not on whether his job is safe after the season.

"I can only control what I can," Rivera said. "What happens beyond today, what happens beyond the end of the season, that's not in my control. So everything I can do is focus on today, the present. That's the only thing I have. I'll try to get that across to the players as well. I can't focus on what I can't control."

Rivera said that game against the Cowboys is as far into the future as he's thinking.

"I try to focus on the Cowboys and just take it one day at a time," Rivera said. "I try to focus in on what's important today, and that's preparing for Dallas."

Rivera acknowledged that the 4-7 Commanders haven't been good enough.

"We're all frustrated. We're all trying to get this thing corrected. We're all trying to do the best we can," Rivera said.

Rivera said he hasn't talked to Commanders owner Josh Harris since Sunday's loss to the Giants. It's probably safe to say Harris isn't thrilled with what he's seeing from his new team.