Ron Rivera: We feel very positive about the deal for Carson Wentz

Though the Commanders brought in North Carolina’s Sam Howell during the draft and still have Taylor Heinicke on their roster, there’s no quarterback competition coming in Washington.

Carson Wentz is the team’s clear-cut QB1 entering 2022, despite faltering at his last two stops. Head coach Ron Rivera has expressed full confidence in Wentz since making the trade in March and continued that in a Tuesday interview on the Rich Eisen Show.

The first thing Rivera touted was positive public remarks from Wentz’s former teammates, T.Y. Hilton, Jonathan Taylor, and Darius Leonard.

“All those guys come out and say, man, this guy was a good teammate, this was a guy that pulled us tighter, this was a guy that helped us get where we are or headed toward — you feel positive about that, you really do,” Rivera said. “And it’s an exciting thing to hear that, that his teammates spoke of him in that fashion.”

Still, when Wentz was traded from the Colts, Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported Indianapolis had concerns about Wentz’s lack of leadership, resistance to hard coaching, and a reckless style of play. Those were the same sort of concerns the Eagles had when they traded him.

Rivera said he had no concerns with Wentz in that area.

“The one thing I do look at [is] the fact that at one point he was 11-2,” Rivera said, referring to the 2017 season. “And, of course, he hurt his knee — a year where he was talked about in the MVP conversation. So there’s a lot of things that go into play, a lot of things happen. But to us, this was a positive. We were looking for a guy of his stature, with his kind of ability. So to be able to pick him up and make the deal for him, we feel very positive about that.”

Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Colts in 2021.

