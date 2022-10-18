Ron Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation

Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time.

Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.

It doesn’t take an analytics expert to recognize that changing QBs every four games is not a recipe for stacking up wins.

The NFL’s best teams have stability at quarterback. And, well, Washington is hardly among the NFL’s best teams.

As head coach in Carolina, Rivera showed quick that he could identify quarterbacks. In his first draft as an NFL head coach Rivera’s Panthers selected Cam Newton with the No. 1 overall pick. The duo won a lot, almost immediately, and that combo looked destined for greatness.

Carolina made it to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season but things slowly came unraveled thanks in large part to injuries for Newton.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

In Washington, Rivera’s inability to identify capable quarterbacks has only been outpaced by the bad luck of quarterback injuries.

This offseason Rivera told anybody who would listen that his Commanders had to upgrade at QB. And then they landed Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a curious choice, though perhaps one made out of necessity.

Wentz had been bounced from two teams, the Colts and Philadelphia Eagles before that, both for poor play on the field and whispers of a poor attitude off it.

There have been zero signs of any off-field issues so far in Washington, ZERO. But the on-field play has struggled. In three of the last four games Wentz threw for 155 yards or fewer and he was near the top of the league in interceptions and sacks. Some of that was a bad offensive line, but plenty of the blame lies on Wentz.

Story continues

Washington missed on Wentz, even though it spent multiple draft picks in a trade to acquire him and he carried a $28 million price tag.

Last season, Rivera went a much cheaper route by signing veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal.

That lasted less than one half of regular-season football. Fitzpatrick hurt his hip and missed the rest of the season. Another miss.

His first season in Washington, Rivera was more or less stuck with Dwayne Haskins, who was drafted 15th overall in 2019. Even though the Commanders held the second overall pick in the draft, the team took Chase Young instead of QB prospects like Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovoila.

At the time, the decision made sense. Haskins had shown some potential and Young looked like a generational talent at pass rusher, the second-most important position in the NFL.

Fast forward a few years, and that was another major miss. Haskins was released by Washington late in the 2020 season and tragically died in April when he was struck by a vehicle on a Florida highway. Young played great as a rookie but struggled during his sophomore season before a knee injury shut him down. He’s yet to play this year.

Hindsight is always 20/20 and much of the QB issues in Washington have been beyond Rivera’s control. The amount of injuries at the position are just staggering.

Remember Kyle Allen? Remember he broke his leg? Remember Alex Smith playing on a surgically repaired leg? And then Smith got hurt again and the whole world held their breath? Remember Garrett Gilbert?

In an ironic twist, the only QB who hasn’t missed time to injuries during Rivera’s tenure is Heinicke (although he did miss time for COVID-19). And the biggest knock on Heinicke prior to last year was his inability to avoid injury.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, even Rivera admitted that last week in a rant about his team’s inability at the sport's most important position.

While injuries are uncontrollable and unpredictable, the Commanders QB record is tangible. And in turn, so are the losses. Fair or not, the struggles at quarterback fall on Rivera.

When a coach-centric structure gets built, the coach gets the credit. Or the blame.