Ron Rivera explains Dwayne Haskins got every chance as starting QB

Ron Rivera explains Dwayne Haskins got every chance as starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dwayne Haskins didn't play in Washington's Week 5 loss to Los Angeles, and that doesn't sound like it's changing anytime soon.

Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera explained that Haskins got all the starting reps for more than two months and the coach doesn't think the second-year quarterback is ready for the starting job right now.

"I saw enough. For 11 weeks he was our starter," Rivera said via the Washington Football Talk podcast.

Rivera explained that Haskins got all work with the first-team offense going all the way back to late July and the team did not see the type of growth it wanted.

"It’s interesting because we went through training camp and gave him every rep with the [first team] in terms of trying to develop him and get him ready to go. Through the four games we didn’t see what we were looking for. I made the decision to go forward with Kyle [Allen] and Alex [Smith]," the coach said.

Download and subscribe to Washington Football Talk Podcast

On Sunday, Allen got the start and seemed to bring new energy to the Washington offense before an injury sent him to the bench. In a little less than the first half Allen completed nine of 13 passes for 74 yards and ran for a touchdown.

Once Allen went to the bench, Smith got on the field. The story of his return to an NFL game was incredible, though his play and the Washington offensive performance was not. Smith threw for just 37 yards in a little more than a half of football.

Still, neither performance is enough to get Haskins back on the gameday roster. Rivera said that he expects Haskins to remain the third-string quarterback going forward, but that he still believes the second-year QB has an NFL arm.

"The indictment is on the situation and circumstances. No OTAs, no minicamp, a different version of training camp with no preseason," Rivera said of Haskins' lack of development.

The coach also explained that he tried to be very positive when talking with and about Haskins early on this year in an effort to foster growth in the Washington offense.

"I know I was very positive because I was trying to build confidence in the young man not just for him but for his teammates," Rivera said.

In four starts this year Haskins completed 61 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was averaging about 235 pass yards-per-game and had lost two fumbles. Washington was 1-3 in Haskins' four starts.

Going forward don't expect to see Haskins on the field barring an injury, and some reports have hinted that a trade could be possible. The NFL trade deadline comes at the end of the month.