The Washington Football Team was not favored to beat the Steelers coming into Monday’s game and anyone who thought they had a chance to pull off a win couldn’t have liked the way things were looking after the first half.

Pittsburgh was up 14-3 at home and Washington had struggled to generate much offensively over the first 30 minutes of action. They were able to put together a long scoring drive to kick off the third quarter, however, and their defense limited the Steelers to three points over the rest of the game.

They also forced a turnover on downs after Logan Thomas‘ fourth quarter touchdown tied the game to set up the go-ahead field goal and Montez Sweat batted a pass that Jon Bostic intercepted before another successful kick. From there, it was time to celebrate a 23-17 win and head coach Ron Rivera described the scene in the locker room when he met with reporters.

“Euphoria,” Rivera said, via Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USAToday.com. “These guys deserve it. We’ve been down for such a long time, and we’re trying to rebuild ourselves and build up. This is something we can build off of.”

It’s now a three-game winning streak with Washington and they kept pace with the Giants in the NFC East ahead of next Sunday’s game against the 49ers. The odds against winning that one won’t be as long, but euphoria figures to remain a dominant emotion if Rivera’s team can continue the turnaround that’s underway in Washington.

Ron Rivera: Euphoria was emotion in postgame locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk