Ron Rivera on Dwayne Haskins: Everybody thinks he’s done here, he’s not

Washington coach Ron Rivera is pushing back against the idea that the Football Team has given up on quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“It’s funny, I benched the guy and it’s like everybody thinks his career is over here in Washington. It’s not. There’s potential, there’s opportunity. The kid has an NFL arm, it’s just a matter of him developing,” Rivera told Rich Eisen.

Rivera noted that Haskins was only the starter for one year at Ohio State and has started just 11 games in the NFL.

“Everybody forgets he played 12 games of college football and then last year he really didn’t get into the swing of things until the end of the year,” Rivera said. “I did everything I could to give him 11 weeks as the No. 1 [quarterback].”

So far, Haskins has been a big disappointment. But Rivera sounds open to giving Haskins the opportunity to prove himself before he’s done in Washington.

