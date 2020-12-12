Ron Rivera doesn't like Washington staying at 'loser hotels' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Apparently, Washington head coach Ron Rivera is more than a little "stitious." He's superstitious.

When asked about his superstitions ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers - in which the teams will be forced to play in Arizona as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions closing the 49ers' stadium - Rivera didn't shy away from admitting to it.

“I do believe in karma, I’ll tell you that much right now," Rivera said. "As far as mojo, yeah you try to keep a certain kind ofroutine. I will say this—I kind of joke a little bit with [Director of Football Operations] Paul Kelly and tell him Idon’t want to stay in loser hotels and stuff like that. Honestly, sometimes I say stuff like that to break thetension because sometimes we get wound up and we get so wound up on things."

The Washington Football Team, of course, has already played at State Farm Stadium this season, back in Week 2 when they fell to the Cardinals, 30-15. Like most other teams, the Washington Football Team looks a lot different now than they did in September, but it's still an interesting quirk - most teams have never played two road games in the same stadium in the same regular season before.

If Rivera is to be believed - and he did admit he was joking - then the team will avoid staying in the same hotel and following too much of the same routine this time around, in order to avoid a similar fate when facing San Francisco.

And if they get their fourth win in a row, you can be sure he'll try to repeat whatever good luck they found their next time out.