Ron Rivera doesn't see matchup against Dallas' struggling defense an easy one

Rivera doesn't see matchup against Dallas' defense an easy one originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been putrid through the first six weeks of the season. That's putting it lightly.

In just a half-dozen contests, the Cowboys defense has given up 218 points, by far the most in the NFL. In fact, no team has allowed more points through six games to begin a season in the Super Bowl era.

With Dallas traveling to the nation's capital this week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera knows his offense has a prime opportunity to put up some points this week.

However, the head coach has been around the league long enough to know that despite Dallas' struggles thus far, it won't come easy for the Burgundy and Gold on Sunday.

"Well, I don’t believe in that attitude," Rivera said on taking advantage of the Cowboys' defense. "You could’ve said the same thing about last week’s game that last week would’ve been the time to get things rolling. So, I don't think that's fair. I really don't."

The head coach is right. Last week, Washington faced a winless Giants squad that had been allowing an average of nearly 27 points per game. Rivera's team mustered just 19 points in New York and came away with their fifth consecutive defeat.

"I’ve heard a couple people say: ‘Oh, Dallas is playing the Washington Football Team.’ You’ve got to be careful with that crap," Rivera said. "I really do think that. I’ve never bought into that. These are professional football players."

Rivera also made it a point to mention that Sunday's matchup is not a clash with any random opponent; Dallas is Washington's biggest rival. Sure, the Cowboys have gotten the best of the Burgundy and Gold in recent years, but the stakes are always a tad higher when these two clubs clash.

Plus, as underwhelming as both Washington and Dallas have been thus far in 2020, this Week 7 contest still has plenty of divisional implications. For whichever team does emerge victorious, it won't come easy.

"There is a sense of pride, and this is a rivalry matchup. Anything goes," Rivera said. "Within the division, to me, all bets are off. There’s no telling what’s going to happen."