Ron Rivera doesn’t want “to forget” Alex Smith in potential Redskins’ QB competition

As the Redskins enter the 2020 season, they only have two quarterbacks currently on their roster: Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith.

Haskins, the team's first-round pick in 2019, is presumed to be the starter, especially as Smith continues to recover from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in November of 2018. Depending on Smith's health, the team will likely need to sign another quarterback during free agency, for depth purposes if nothing else.

But new head coach Ron Rivera believes that Smith could give Haskins some competition for the starting gig, should he be healthy enough to play.

"I also don't want to forget Alex Smith," Rivera told Team 980 on a potential quarterback competition. "Here's a guy that's doing everything he can to come back, and if Alex can come back and be the player that he was we have a good situation, we have competition at that position."

Returning to football has remained Smith's goal, despite the several obstacles the 34-year-old has endured since the injury. During locker room cleanout, Smith shut down any talk of him joining the Redskins front office, something that was rumored amongst all the Redskins changes.

What's interesting is during that same media session, Smith said that he doesn't believe his return to football would alter, or hurt, Haskins' career with the Redskins.

While Rivera has complimented Haskins' abilities, he has publicly said ways he would like Haskins to improve. Whether this is Rivera's way of making Haskins earn the job or he truly believes that Smith can come back and be the same quarterback he once was, Rivera has promised nothing to the rising second-year signal-caller.

