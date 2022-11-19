Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane.

Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.

“We’ve not arrived by any means, and I’m gonna get on my young guys tomorrow because with the way they were celebrating in the locker room, the best thing it shows that this is the first time they’ve been there,” Rivera said. “People tell you act like you’ve been there, well, I’m gonna give them a little grief for that.”

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, that wasn’t the only thing on Rivera’s mind after the game. Pelissero reported Friday that the Commanders disciplined multiple players for drinking on the team flight back from Philadelphia and that Rivera had reached out to the league Tuesday morning. He then addressed the situation in a team meeting.

An NFL spokesman said of the #Commanders: “The league reviewed the matter this week and we’re satisfied with the discipline administered by the club.” The NFL is still reviewing the #Titans situation from last night. Mike Vrabel said the club is cooperating with the league. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2022

The Titans’ case Pelissero is referencing was Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s arrest for speeding and a DUI after Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Give Rivera credit for handling this situation immediately.

