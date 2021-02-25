Ron Rivera didn't go after Cam Newton in 2020, so why will that change?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JP Finlay
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rivera didn't go after Cam Newton in '20. Why would that change? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team made no effort to sign Cam Newton last offseason, and it's hard to see that changing in 2021. 

Speaking with sources close to the organization there doesn't seem to be much difference in the organization's stance from last year regarding the 2015 NFL MVP.

There are plenty of reasons to think Newton makes sense in Washington. Much of it is obvious. 

Newton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick in 2011. The coach of that team? Ron Rivera. The GM of that team? Marty Hurney. 

Rivera and Newton found a ton of success together in Carolina, and the coach and former GM are now together again in Washington. A host of former Panthers coaches that worked with Newton have traveled north to the Burgundy and Gold staff as well. 

Whenever given the chance Rivera speaks very highly of Newton, and it's widely understood around the NFL the duo still have a tight relationship. 

Still, while all of that remains true, Washington made no effort to bring Newton in last year. He was available and cheap, especially for a quarterback. 

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Now it's important to remember that Rivera had to see what his new team had in Dwayne Haskins last year, but to provide competition for him Washington traded for Newton's former Carolina backup Kyle Allen.

So it's not like Rivera didn't bring in a Carolina QB in 2020. It just wasn't Newton.

Things might look different now had Newton delivered a huge season for New England last year, but that didn't happen either.

The Patriots didn't have much offensive talent surrounding the QB, and Newton dealt with complications from a midseason COVID-19 case. 

The numbers are the numbers though and Newton threw more interceptions than touchdowns while his bad-throw percentage climbed to nearly 20%, according to Pro Football Reference.

On a recent podcast Newton proclaimed he's still one of the 32 best QBs in the NFL. During the first half of the 2020 season that looked true, but after the bout with Covid, the second half looked much different. 

Washington, however, needs a long-term answer at quarterback. 

Newton turns 32 in May and has dealt with significant arm and feet injuries during his career. He plays the quarterback position more physically than any other passer in his generation, maybe ever. Over the last five years Newton has played just one full 16-game season.

Newton is also an elite talent, or at least has been in his career. 

Already this offseason Washington made a major push to go get Matthew Stafford in a trade. Rivera's team lost that trade to Los Angeles, but they tried. 

If the Football Team was looking at Newton as the QB answer, why make the push for Stafford? Newton wouldn't cost any draft picks either.

Rivera has been clear his team will exhaust all options at quarterback, and Maybe Newton is a backup plan for Washington.

It's possible. Maybe after free agency and the draft settles. But sure seems unlikely. 

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Russell Wilson discussed trade destinations with Seahawks

    Where Russell Wilson plays in 2021 should have a big impact on how the 49ers view their Super Bowl chances.

  • Anthony Joshua Says He's Ready To 'Beat Up' Tyson Fury In The Ring

    Although plans for the fight are "no further forward" than they were a year ago, AJ told 1Xtra host Nadia Jae he's keeping himself prepared, just in case.

  • ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘A Quiet Place 2’ to Debut on Paramount Plus After 45 Days in Theaters

    “Mission: Impossible 7,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and more upcoming Paramount Pictures releases will be available to view at home sooner than expected. Those films will debut exclusively in theaters as planned. However, the studio has newly shortened the amount of time they will play only on the big screen. After 45 days, new […]

  • PFF predicts Falcons will lose Keanu Neal, Alex Mack in free agency

    The NFL's 2021 free agency period kicks off in just under a month but the Falcons won't have the cap room to make any major moves.

  • Patriots trade up for QB in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Patriots trading up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select their quarterback of the future.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua - what happens now as Fury frustration grows?

    Since Anthony Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, boxing fans have been waiting in anticipation for news of the super fight they all want to see: Joshua vs Tyson Fury. There’s little doubt the 'Battle of the Brits' would be a huge sporting highlight well beyond the ring and capture the imagination in the UK. But, as with many proposed big fights, the pathway to the fight happening is far from easy. Here is where the two camps stand on the hugely anticipated, proposed mega bout. What has happened? Tyson Fury has expressed frustration that the mega-fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown with Anthony Joshua "is no further forward today than we were a year ago”. This in spite of the promoters on both sides having reported in January and February that a contract is going back and forth between the lawyers of the respective teams. The blockbuster fight between WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua is set to be the richest fight ever between two Britons with the protagonists expected to earn £100 million each. A two-fight deal has been agreed between the pair with a 50/50 split for the first contest, and a 60/40 split for the winner/loser in a second encounter. At present, the Middle East, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, is the favoured location for the first fight, with the organisers aiming to have the second fight in the UK late in the year. What has Fury said? Fury, clearly frustrated at the contract dragging out, stressed in a video interview with ESPN, his paymasters in the USA, under promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank boxing company, that he will fight twice in 2021, regardless of whether the Joshua fight goes ahead. "I should have boxed [in December 2020], because I've been so inactive. I've been out for over a year. By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any super fight," explained the unbeaten 32-year-old. "They've had a full year to try and make this fight happen," Fury said. "Since the last [Deontay] Wilder fight, even before the Wilder fight, they were talking about a fight potentially between me and Joshua. They've had a full year to make something happen, and it hasn't happened as of yet. It is what it is. We're no further forward today than we were a year ago." What does Joshua think? Cryptically, that all contradicts a tweet by Joshua earlier this week in which the IBF, WBA and WBO champion appeared to give an update on the fight, saying: “Another positive meeting with 258 Management. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie [Hearn] and you’ll be hearing from me soon.” Joshua has also this week branded himself as 'the boss' in this fight, adding that a fight is being worked on for June this year. “They have been working in negotiations. They updated my promotional team about how things are going, they updated me. “It is getting close to things being normal. We’re working on a date for around June. So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he’ll know where to come and fight the boss. I’m ready. I’m really looking forward to competition – all I want to do is fight, fight, fight. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.” So what is going on? Major fights often take weeks, even months to complete. Arum, Fury's promoter, has said that matters were moving along, and told The Telegraph: ”that it is akin to two major companies merging". “The negotiations have been pleasant, it’s proceeding like every big fight does," explained Arum. "We made changes, they accept some, they send it back, back and forth. And all I can say is that the issues are gradually dwindling.” “That’s what you want to do in this type of situation, you want to diminish the number of issues. And now the number of issues is less than a handful, so I am very optimistic that this is gonna go over the line.” Will the fight be made? The Telegraph understands that the contract is moving forward towards finalisation, with the finer details being agreed, before the promoters tender the bids from territories aiming to host the fight. "The way [COVID-19] is at the moment, I don't think [negotiations] got much to do with the fighters. It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself," said Fury. "If that fight doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later," added Fury. "But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on [Top Rank network partner] ESPN. I don't care who it is. If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May, and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."

  • Knicks' Julius Randle takes in first All-Star nod: 'It was definitely a crazy surreal moment'

    At some point during his pre-game stretches on Tuesday, Julius Randle noticed text after text coming into his phone.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Justin Fields, two games against Clemson, and answering all the questions

    There has been discussion recently about Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Studying his two games against Clemson should alleviate any fears.

  • NFL rumors: NFL insider says Eagles will do homework on possible QBs at 6

    The Eagles are keeping their options open and that means studying the top QBs in this draft. By Dave Zangaro

  • Rondale Moore hopes teams don’t hold his size against him in 2021 NFL draft

    Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018, totaling more than 2,000 yards receiving, rushing and returning kicks and winning the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. But injuries limited him to just seven games in the last two years of his college career. [more]

  • Gordon Hayward with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns

    Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns, 02/24/2021

  • Panthers now rank No. 7 in projected 2021 salary cap space

    About a month ago, the Carolina Panthers did not have much salary cap room to work with for 2021.

  • Nevada Overtakes Australia To Become World’s Top Mining Destination

    Nevada has overtaken Australia as the world's most attractive region for resource and mineral mining investors

  • Raiders release WR Tyrell Williams halfway through four-year, $44 million contract

    Williams missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

  • Tua Tagovailoa would trade popularity, jersey sales for Super Bowl win

    Just before the Super Bowl, the NFLPA released numbers for player merchandising sales covering the period from March 1 to Nov. 30 last year. Tom Brady topped the list, followed by Patrick Mahomes. But slotting in at No. 4 was Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback was selected fifth overall last spring, but had a middling [more]

  • NFL rumors: Two AFC East teams named as potential Russell Wilson trade destinations

    Deshaun Watson isn't the only top 10 quarterback who could be traded during what could be a wild 2021 NFL offseason. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson also has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation.

  • Famed NYC steakhouse uses Audrey Hepburn, Al Roker wax figures to keep indoor diners socially distanced

    Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon are also keeping Peter Luger diners company — from a distance.

  • Alex Smith says Washington Football Team 'didn't want [him] there' after gruesome injury

    Alex Smith didn't feel wanted by the Washington Football Team when he was ready to return.

  • Report: Jets among teams linked to Russell Wilson-Seahawks trade rumors

    Could the Jets and Seahawks team up for another blockbuster trade this offseason?

  • NBA star Russell Westbrook to open middle and high schools in Los Angeles

    Russell Westbrook has dedicated himself to excellence on the basketball court and in doing so, has reaped many blessings. Now he wants to follow in the footsteps of other current and former NBA stars like Alonzo Mourning, Jalen Rose, and LeBron James by extending those blessings to those coming after him. As reported by People, Westbrook will follow in the footsteps of the legendary players by also establishing a school in his name.