Ron Rivera describes some of the issues with Dwayne Haskins' work ethic

Rivera describes some of the issues with Haskins' work ethic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Multiple factors played a part in the Washington Football Team's decision to release Dwayne Haskins just 13 weeks into his second season as an NFL quarterback.

Among them were reported maturity concerns regarding his work ethic and commitment to the game. Reported stat bragging and a general failure to prepare for opponents left fans and observers wondering how serious those issues were in the eyes of the coaching staff.

Head coach Ron Rivera described the inconsistencies with Haskins' work ethic in an interview with FS1's Colin Cowherd, revealing part of his mindset in dealing with the young quarterback.

“You know what? I tried to come to terms with him,” Rivera said. “He’s a very talented player. He’s got an NFL arm, a legit arm, and there’s a part of him that he wants to, but something keeps getting in the way. I’m not sure what it was, and that was the hard part because he puts in the time, and then he doesn’t. And you’re wondering, ‘Where is he? What’s he doing?’ You see him over there and you go, ‘OK,’ and then you don’t see him."

Rivera echoed what many have said about Haskins already. The talent is there and he has special physical tools, but for some reason he simply hasn't been able to put it together at the professional level.

Just two years after he was selected in the first round, Haskins is on to his second team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in late-January and will now attempt to resurrect his career as Ben Roethlisberger's backup.

Rivera, whose team is still presumably searching for its next franchise quarterback, still has confidence in Haskins making his mark on the league if he can figure things out off the playing field.

"So I think the thing he needs to do is just prioritize," Rivera said. "The kid, as I said, he’s talented, and if he ever does get it, he’s going to make an impact.”