Ron Rivera delivers passionate speech following Washington's win vs. Seattle

Rivera delivers passionate speech following WFT's win vs. Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera wanted Monday night's game against the Seahawks bad.

Following the Washington Football Team's rollercoaster 17-15 victory over Seattle on Monday Night Football, the head coach was fired up as he trotted into the tunnel at FedEx Field.

"Let's [expletive] go," an animated Rivera yelled while many fans cheered its head coach as he jogged off the field.

Then, just a few minutes later, Rivera delivered a passionate speech to his club following the victory, telling his players that everything they hope to accomplish remains in front of them.

"Everything we need is in this room. Everybody in this room we need," Rivera said. "We've got to work together, stay together and be the team that we can [expletive] be."

With the victory, Washington's third straight, the club moved into seventh place and the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. With the Cowboys losing this weekend, too, Washington is just two games behind Dallas in the NFC East. The two teams have yet to face one another this season and are set to play twice in a three-week span in December.

Last week following Washington's win over Carolina, Rivera said he would not rule out a chance at winning the division. And, with just six games remaining, there's a path for the Burgundy and Gold to make it happen.