Ron Rivera delivers epic postgame speech following win over Steelers

Following each of Washington's five victories of the 2020 season, the team's official Twitter account has sent out a video of head coach Ron Rivera's postgame locker room speech.

Monday evening's version -- one that came after the Burgundy and Gold knocked off the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17, in Heinz Field -- was the best one yet.

"Underdogs win. It was a hell of a win," Rivera said.

"Make sure everyone understands this more than anything else: This is about who you guys are," the head coach continued. "We talked about going out today and playing to our ability and being the best team today. It had nothing to do with records. It had nothing to do with who you are only on the football field. You guys put it out there on the football field and played your asses off."

Rivera was hyped up after Washington's win. After the victory, he was seen down by the tunnel congratulating his players on the big win, one that keeps his club tied for the NFC East lead.

Congratulating his players postgame is not something Rivera said he normally does. But on Monday, he wanted to make sure he did.

"I wanted to greet everybody as they were coming in," Rivera said postgame. "They earned it. They really did. I'm just very proud of what they did today."

At the end of his speech, Rivera game out his weekly game ball. Receiver Cam Sims was this week's recipient. Sims finished Monday's game with five catches for 92 yards, including an impressive one-handed grab that set Washington up for a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Monday was a big win for Washington, but Sims made it a point that they must keep this effort up next week in San Francisco.

"Let's go out next week and give our [expletive] best," Sims said.

When he was hired in January, Rivera was tasked with the daunting challenge of turning around the culture in Washington. Monday's victory is another example from 2020 that proves he's well on his way.

"We take it one at a time and we will show up and play, I promise you that much," Rivera said. "It was a hell of an effort and you guys deserved it. You deserved the victory."