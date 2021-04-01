Ron Rivera: There will be competition for Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Part of the reason Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with Washington was because the Football Team offered him a chance to start.

But apparently there’s also a chance he won’t.

“He’s going to come in as the No. 1 but there will be a competition [at quarterback],” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Aside from Fitzpatrick, The Football Team currently has Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Steven Montez on its roster at QB. Ostensibly the competition would come from Heinicke or Allen. Heinicke started and impressed in the the team’s playoff loss to the Buccaneers. Allen has started 17 games in the last three seasons between Washington and Carolina.

The Football Team could also add a passer through the draft. Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com noted Rivera said, “We’ll see” when asked if the club is done adding players at the position.

Ron Rivera: There will be competition for Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

