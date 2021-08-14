Ron Rivera: Chase Young is learning to rely on more than just his tremendous athletic ability

Washington defensive end Chase Young was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year last season, and coach Ron Rivera thinks Young looks even better this year.

Young delivered a great hit on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in Thursday’s preseason game, and Rivera said Young is showing an ability to develop as a complete player, and not only a freak athlete.

“I think it’s about having a plan more so than anything else and just not relying on your tremendous athletic ability,” Rivera said. “Secondly, as he’s developing that repertoire, he has to have a good feel for setting up one to complement the other. These are all things that as he gets more and more experience, becomes more of a veteran player, it will become even more natural. That’s one of the tough things. When you get these really good players coming from college football to the NFL, their initial thought is I’ve always been better than everybody. Then as they catch up to this league and these guys are just as good, in a lot of cases now it really becomes where you’ve got to be able to rely on what your repertoire is of past moves. What your counters are, how quickly your counters come.”

Rivera praised Young for his ability to learn pass rushing tactics and strategies that don’t necessarily come naturally to him. At age 22, Young probably hasn’t played his best football yet.

