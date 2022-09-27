Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz is going to bounce back

Quarterback Carson Wentz had decent performances in each of his first two games with the Commanders, highlighted by his fourth-quarter comeback against the Jaguars in Week One.

But Wentz had a particularly ugly outing in his Sunday loss to the Eagles.

He was sacked nine times with Philadelphia racking up a total of 17 quarterback hits. He finished the contest 25-of-43 passing for 211 yards with no touchdowns, no picks, and two fumbles — one of which was lost. He looked generally uncomfortable and often had to run out of the pocket, tallying 22 rushing yards.

But head coach Ron Rivera still feels good about his quarterback entering Week Four.

“I’m not worried about Carson. Carson’s going to bounce back,” Rivera said in an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay. “He’s a very resilient young man. And I loved his press conference, accepting responsibility. And he put it on himself and he tried to make sure everybody understood that this is a team game — we’re all culpable. And I don’t disagree with him. We are all culpable, myself included.

“But there is a sense of urgency. There is a ‘gotta have it,’ a ‘gotta go out and get it done’ type of mentality. It was the same thing last week. We wanted it. We worked to do it, and we’re going to do it every week that way. It’s just sometimes, it doesn’t work your way.”

Wentz has now been sacked a league-high 15 times — tied with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The Commanders have a lot of work to do to improve their pass protection in a short time, as they face the Cowboys in Week Four. And Dallas leads the league with 13 sacks through three weeks.

