Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has done a heck of a job

The offseason program reviews of the quarterback who replaced Carson Wentz in Indianapolis couldn’t be more positive.

But Wentz’s new team seems to like him a lot, too.

The Commanders got their OTAs underway this week and head coach Ron Rivera said he thought Wentz did “some really good things” on the field.

“Got some pretty good rapport with his guys,” Rivera said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “The thing I like is about making good decisions. You’re seeing a lot of good decisions out there right now.”

Wentz’s time with Indianapolis came to a fairly bitter end after just one year, with the quarterback’s lackluster performances in Week 17 and Week 18 part of the reason the Colts missed the postseason. But he is making a positive first impression with Washington.

“I think this is a good opportunity for Carson. I really do,” Rivera said. “I think he’s a guy that’s wanted, we want him here. We went out and traded for him and we do expect some good things from him and for him. Very pleased with what we’ve got, and he’s done a heck of a job.”

As for the rest of the offseason program, Rivera said he’d like to continue to see the quarterback progress.

“With him, it’s just about making good decisions, making the right throws, playing fast and not hurrying, you know what I’m saying? Just kind of going through what he’s done, take what’s out there and he’s done that,” Rivera said. “He did that [on Tuesday]. There’s a lot of good things. So, a lot of positivity as far as I’m concerned.”

