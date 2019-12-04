Ron Rivera believes he will 'coach again' after being fired by Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera believes he’ll get another shot to coach in the NFL. The 57-year-old Rivera was fired by the Panthers on Tuesday. In nine seasons, Rivera compiled a 76-63-1 record with the team.

Rivera held a press conference Wednesday to express his desire to continue coaching. Though, after nine years on the job, Rivera said he would take a couple weeks before he started prepping for his next job, according to NFL.com.

"I do believe I will get another opportunity, and I will coach again," he said, laughing that he's taking the next four weeks off before getting back to work.

Rivera added that he wants to keep coaching not just so he can win the Super Bowl, but also to continue impacting the lives of his players. Rivera praised both Greg Olsen and Eric Reid, saying both men “are going to change this world and make it a better place.”

After the press conference, Rivera thanked the media who covered him over the past nine years.

In my press conference I forgot to thank the #media for the way you treated me & my family these past 9 years. You might have been critical, but always fair & I respect you for doing your job well! #iwillbeback — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 4, 2019

While Rivera’s record should get him looks from teams searching for a head coach, it also helps that he was well liked by Panthers players. A number of current and former players came out in support of Rivera after he was fired Tuesday. The biggest of which came from quarterback Cam Newton, who said Rivera’s firing “hurt deep.”

In his nine seasons with the team, Rivera led the Panthers to the playoffs four times. He reached the Super Bowl in 2015, where he lost to the Denver Broncos.

