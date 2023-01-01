Ron Rivera apparently had no clue the Commanders could be eliminated in Week 17

The Washington Commanders could be eliminated Sunday evening if the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, but that was apparently news to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Following Washington's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera took questions from the media. When one reporter asked him a question about his quarterback strategy next week if the Commanders are eliminated on Sunday, Rivera paused for several seconds before asking this question:

"We can be eliminated?"

He seemed genuinely surprised to hear that the Commanders could be eliminated in just a few hours.

Here's the video.



I am absolutely gobsmacked that Rivera didn't know that the Commanders could be eliminated today.



How does this happen in the modern NFL?

Did this impact his decision to start Wentz?



I'm so confused right now. pic.twitter.com/9BNCr26mxm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023

Rivera later tried to clarify his comments with ESPN's Washington reporter John Keim, though it didn't do much good. He said he was only focused on what would happen if Washington won, and that he didn't consider the alternative.

This is the scenario that would get the Commanders eliminated from the playoffs coming into Week 17: Commanders lose to the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions defeat Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers defeat Minnesota Vikings. By the time Rivera spoke to the media, the Commanders had lost to the Browns and the Lions had beaten the Bears. All that was left was the Packers and Vikings, which was due to start at 4:05pm ET.

It's understandable for a head coach to have a brain fart and blank on the name of a team or a player. It happens to everyone, even the most high-functioning individuals. But what happened with Rivera here isn't that. He didn't forget one part of the elimination scenario, or the name of one of the teams involved. He appeared to have absolutely no idea the Commanders could be eliminated on Sunday.

The job of a head coach is to prepare their team for any and all scenarios, both on and off the field. If Rivera had known the Commanders could be eliminated, would that have affected his decision to start quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns against the Browns on Sunday? Would he have considered starting Taylor Heinicke, or maybe benched Wentz for Heinicke during the game?

Unfortunately, it doesn't matter what he would have done. The game is already finished and in the books, and the Commanders' fate is out of their hands.