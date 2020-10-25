Sunday’s latest installment of the Dallas-Washington rivalry included a blatantly illegal hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. Bostic was ejected, and coach Ron Rivera wasn’t happy with Bostic.

“I told him, Jon, you’re a veteran guy, you should know better,” Rivera told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 25-3 win. “I didn’t see it and I was really kind of asking everyone what happened. They said, ‘He hit him, Coach.’ And then when he got ejected, that really surprised me.”

Rivera sought out Dallas coach Mike McCarthy after the game ended.

“I went up to him and apologized to him for it,” Rivera said of McCarthy. “I wanted him to know that we don’t play that way, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

The Cowboys are now down to Ben DiNucci at quarterback, with Garrett Gilbert as the next option.

Dallas nevertheless remains a half game behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Somehow.

Ron Rivera apologized to Mike McCarthy for Jon Bostic’s hit on Andy Dalton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk