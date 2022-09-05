Ron Rivera anticipates that the Jaguars will be 'a much better team' in 2022

Rivera anticipates that the Jaguars will be 'a much better team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders open their 2022 campaign with matchups versus Jacksonville and at Detroit. Those two clubs picked first and second in the most recent NFL Draft, meaning they're coming off of unpleasant seasons.

Yet Ron Rivera is not interested in approaching the first leg of that pair of contests as anything other than a serious test.

"I'm excited about this week," Rivera said Monday as he looked ahead to this coming Sunday's game with the Jaguars. "This is going to be a much better team than people give them credit for."

Of course, it'd be difficult for the Jags to regress any further.

In 2021, the AFC South doormat was stepped on often on the way to a 3-14 record. Their offense was 32nd in scoring, while the defense was 28th in points allowed.

Now, much of the year was clouded by Urban Meyer's disastrous debut as coach; the drama he created was consistent and, at times, flat-out ridiculous. Doug Pederson is replacing Meyer, and Rivera believes that change will pay off almost immediately.

"Doug's got a tremendous résumé," Rivera said. "He's had a great deal of success, so they're going to be coached differently. Their outlook and their approach will be different."

Rivera even noted that Pederson's current situation resembles what Rivera inherited when he arrived in Washington in 2020.

"They'll be doing like we did a couple of years ago," he said, "and that's trying to get away from who they've been. Doug will do his best to get those guys headed in the right direction."

Should Pederson stabilize the sidelines, that should benefit former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, too.

Lawrence's rookie struggles at quarterback have largely been forgiven since Meyer was such a poor fit for the organization. Pederson, meanwhile, is respected for what he can do as an offensive orchestrator, so the hope for those in Jacksonville is that he'll unlock many of Lawrence's physical and mental gifts.

As for this Sunday, Pederson will square off with one of his ex-signal callers in Carson Wentz. The Commanders starter overlapped in Philadelphia with Pederson from 2016 to 2020, and Rivera was upfront about how that relationship could be of use ahead of kickoff, at least to a certain level.

"For us, the insights that Carson can give us or already has given us is huge," Rivera said. "We'll take that to heart but we'll take it for what it's worth. It's more about what they've got planned for us than what they've done."

For most of the last decade, "what they've done" has been unimpressive at best and downright embarrassing at worst. Despite that, Rivera's treating the Jaguars like they're primed for a turnaround. What remains to be seen is whether his players do the same.