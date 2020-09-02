Ron Rivera announces Washington Football Team's starting QB for Week 1 vs. Eagles

Washington announces starting QB for Week 1 vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be the first NFL team to face the Washington Football Team under its new name, and now the Birds officially know who will be under center during the Week 1 matchup.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera officially announced on Wednesday that second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start at QB against the Eagles:

Haskins, 23, was selected 15th overall in the 2019 Draft and played in nine games last season, including seven as Washington's starter. He threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games, completed 58.6% of his passes, and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt.

The Eagles saw Haskins once last season, in Week 15, when they beat Washington 37-27. Haskins threw for two touchdowns and 261 yards, completing 19 of 28 passes.

Haskins isn't exactly a world-beater, but with Panthers 2019 experiment Kyle Allen and just-back-from-life-threatening-injury Alex Smith as the only other viable options for Washington, the decision to play Haskins in Week 1 was kind of a no-brainer for Rivera.

Haskins will be throwing to wide receivers like Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr. in Week 1. McLaurin proved difficult for the Eagles to stop in 2019, catching 10 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the teams' two matchups. Ideally, the offseason addition of Darius Slay will help the Eagles get in the way of that Haskins-to-McLaurin connection.

The Birds kickoff against Washington on Sept. 13, in Washington, at 1 P.M.