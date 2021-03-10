Ron Rivera admits he was 'scared to death' playing Alex Smith after injury

Ron Rivera admits he was 'scared to death' playing Alex Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he had a productive conversation with Alex Smith before the team released the quarterback last week, with each party getting to share their side of what went down this past season.

"I think it was a very good conversation. It was very positive," Rivera said. "It was one of those things where we both had the chance to see the other side's perspective. And, to be quite honest with you, I don't disagree with a lot of the things that he said. I really don't. And the biggest thing that he and I talked about really was that there really was no roadmap to get us to where we were."

The comments were Rivera's first to reporters since the team released Smith - and since an interview Smith gave to GQ published last month made waves with Smith's comments that no one in Washington had planned to have him back last season following his life-threatening leg injury.

On Wednesday, Rivera spoke candidly on just how nerve-wracking it was for him as a coach to be the one to insert the 36-year-old quarterback back into an NFL game following the life-threatening injury Smith suffered.

"I told him, I said, 'Alex, I'll be honest, I was scared to death,'" Rivera said.

"I think that's the thing that everybody forgets. Alex did a great job. He worked his butt off to put himself in a position to come back and play. But I said, there's a part people don't understand, that is we as a coaching staff had to look through this and think through this. It was always in the back of my head, 'What if he gets hurt again? What if he hurts that leg, that specific leg, again? I'm going to be the guy that put him back on the field to let him get hurt again.'"

During that conversation between head coach and quarterback, Rivera told Smith a story that not many knew: team owner Dan Snyder believed in Smith's comeback the entire time.

Story continues

"The one thing I did tell him is that 'if there was one person behind you the whole way, it was Mr. Snyder,'" Rivera said. "He was the first guy, Mr. Snyder had come to his house to meet me and tell 'this is the new head coach.' Alex and I got the chance to sit down and talk. We had a great conversation.

"When he walked out, I said to Mr. Snyder, 'this reminds me of the Thomas Davis story,'" Rivera continued. "When Thomas was coming off his third knee surgery, he wanted to come back and play. My thinking was 'Wow, that's crazy, but we'll see what happens.' I told Mr. Snyder that and he said, 'If he plays, Ron, I'm betting on the old guy.'"

Smith ultimately made his NFL comeback in Week 5, coming on in relief for an injured Kyle Allen. Other than the sheer improbability that he was taking the field again, Smith didn't impress in that blowout loss to the Rams, but the quarterback did prove to himself and the coaches he could take an NFL hit, considering he was sacked six times -- including one where Rams star Aaron Donald literally put all of his weight on the QB's body.

Alex Smith’s first hit: Aaron Donald jumping on his back. Leg holds up. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P0d1CJsTYx — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 11, 2020

One month later, Smith became Washington's starter following Allen's season-ending injury. That's when the team began to hit its stride, too.

The veteran quarterback started six of Washington's final eight games, with Washington winning five of those contests. While Smith's numbers weren't necessarily impressive, his impact on the team's overall success was obvious.

Smith suffered a bone bruise in his right surgically repaired leg in Week 14, one that would sideline him for two weeks. He returned in Week 17 for Washington's division-clinching win against the Eagles but was clearly not fully healthy. One week later, he was unable to play in Washington's Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay.

Rivera was asked whether the quarterback's late-season injury played a role in the decision to release him. The head coach didn't answer directly, saying he believed the choice to move on was "best for us going forward."

Although Smith won't be playing in Washington anymore, his former head coach believes he'll get another NFL shot and wishes him the best of luck in the future.

"Knowing Alex from just this year, he'll get an opportunity to play again," Rivera said. "He really will. I think he'll do a great job at it because that's who he is."