Ron Rivera admits he nearly warned Cam Newton of incoming Chase Young sack

Rivera almost warned Newton of Chase Young sack originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As Chase Young closed in for an early strip-sack on Cam Newton in Washington's preseason opener Thursday night, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera experienced a bit of deja vu.

"I saw it coming and I wanted to yell, 'Look out!'" Rivera said in an interview mid-game. "But [Newton] is on the other team now."

Newton, of course, was Rivera's quarterback in Carolina for all eight of their years with the Panthers. They went to the playoffs four times and nearly won a Super Bowl in 2015 if not for Von Miller and a legendary Broncos defense.

Now, Rivera is on the Washington sideline while Newton works to revamp his career with Bill Belichick's Patriots. Before the game, the two talked and shared an embrace as opponents for the first time.

Newton exited the game in the first quarter with 49 yards and a fumble.

The Patriots will travel to Philadelphia next week for another preseason tilt against an NFC East foe, while Washington will take on the Bengals at home next Friday at 8 p.m.