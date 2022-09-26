Ron Rivera addresses ‘bullcrap’ Jimmy Garoppolo report

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is generally pretty stoic. Sometimes, he gets fired up, but more often than not, he keeps his emotions in check, which is a sign of a good leader.

After Washington’s 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Rivera discussed the game and was then asked about the ESPN report saying the Commanders almost had a deal in place to acquire 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before pivoting and trading for Carson Wentz.

According to the ESPN report, it was Garoppolo’s shoulder injury that led Washington to focus on Wentz.

Rivera was displeased with the report, specifically the timing of it.

“You guys, that was a bullcrap report just so everybody understands that,” Rivera said. “Okay. I didn’t talk to anybody about that. I’m not sure where that all came from. I’m disappointed that came out like that, especially in today’s game, you know, I really am because I didn’t talk to anybody about Jimmy Garoppolo. The timing is what really upsets me.”

Rivera is right here. We also addressed the issue of timing. The original story came out last week, but Adam Schefter pushed the story Sunday morning, which he often does as the eyes of the sports world are on the NFL.

Rivera spoke more about the topic.

“Yeah, we’re getting ready to play Philadelphia, c’mon that’s what I’m disappointed in I really am,” Rivera said. “Because again I think whatever it is for whatever reason does it really have to get out or can they wait until we finish our game and then come out. I’m just disappointed it got out.”

We’ve discussed over and over a perceived bias against Wentz. The amount of vitriol directed at Wentz from specific media members is over the top at times. No one is saying Wentz is an elite quarterback, but the disrespect directed at him at times is puzzling.

On the day he is scheduled to face his former team, ESPN decided to push a report saying, “hey, you weren’t your new team’s first choice or even second choice.”

There was nothing wrong with the initial report from last week — if the facts are correct. Rivera disputes them. However, Schefter pushing the story back into the public limelight on Sunday was another poor attempt to gain social media clout at the expense of Wentz and the Commanders.

