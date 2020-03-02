Ron Rivera absent for Tua Tagovailoa's meeting with Redskins at Combine, per source

The Redskins held a formal meeting with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week during the NFL Scouting Combine, but head coach Ron Rivera was not present, a source informed NBC Sports Washington.

Rivera's missed the sit-down because his schedule was tight throughout the week in Indianapolis as the coach sits on numerous NFL committees, which meant lots of meetings and panel discussions, the source explained.

The news comes out amid growing questions that the Redskins might target Tagovailoa with the second overall pick in the draft. Rivera made clear the team will host Tagovailoa for an official visit in Ashburn and that "everything is an option" for his team in the draft. To some around the team, however, the idea of actually drafting Tagovailoa is not the same as doing pre-draft homework while holding the second overall pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington selected QB Dwayne Haskins out of Ohio State last year with the 15th pick, and while much of his rookie year was uneven, he showed real flashes of potential late in the season. And as much as Rivera has repeatedly challenged Haskins in his two months as head coach, he also made his most positive comments about the second-year passer last week in Indy.

"We have a very good young player," Rivera said of Haskins. "The more we break down about him, the more we learn about him, I think it puts us in a pretty good spot. I am excited about him."

When he took over the top job in Washington, Rivera quickly said he wanted to see Haskins in the building. A lot. It seems Haskins got the message.

"One thing I have seen, is his commitment. He's been around a lot," the coach said. "When I make my rounds during the day, I'll walk by the weight room, there he is. I'll walk by the locker room, there he is. That, to me, is the sign of a young man that is learning he needs to be around."

Story continues

Coincidence or not, the official Redskins Instsagram page also happened to post multiple pictures of Haskins last week, including one where he was working out in the team facilities.

Tagovailoa remains an elite quarterback prospect and will generate a ton of attention and excitement in the next two months leading up the the NFL Draft in late April. The Redskins will continue to be linked with him, and while that's reasonable to a degree, remember that teams operate in subterfuge this time of year.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Ron Rivera absent for Tua Tagovailoa's meeting with Redskins at Combine, per source originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington