Ron Parker announces his retirement

Safety Ron Parker didn’t land with a team during the 2019 season and he’s not going to be signing with anyone this year either.

Parker announced his retirement in a social media post on Monday. He thanked Chiefs coach Andy Reid for believing in him and helping him have an “unbelievable career” after coming to the NFL from Division II Newbury College.

Parker entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2011 and spent time with the Raiders and Panthers before getting to Kansas City in 2013. He became a starter in 2014 and remained one through last season.

Parker played in 104 games and recorded 397 tackles, eight sacks and 11 interceptions.