Ron Hornaday Jr. named to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers

Ron Hornaday Jr., the only four-time Craftsman Truck Series champion in NASCAR history, is the latest addition to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

The Palmdale, California native won 51 times in the Truck Series, a record that held until Kyle Busch broke through for No. 52 in 2019. He was a series regular nearly every year from its first season in 1995 until hanging up the fire suit in 2014, collecting 158 top fives and 234 top 10s along the way. Hornaday finished in the top five in points nine times, including two titles and a runner-up from 2007-09.

Hornaday, a 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, won six races in a season four different times (1995, ’98, ’08, ’09), twice setting the high-water mark for victories among contenders for a single season. His first two titles came driving for Dale Earnhardt in 1996 and ’98, with the latter two coming behind the wheel of a Kevin Harvick Inc. Chevrolet in 2007 and ’09.

Fierce and successful on the track, the hard-nosed Hornaday was a favorite among his peers in the garage, noted for his generosity in helping many young racers get established in NASCAR. 2014 Cup Series champion and fellow Californian Harvick counts Hornaday among his heroes and influences, often crediting him for the help and advice given along the way.

“When you saw him in the mirror, you knew trouble was coming,” said fellow champion and one-time rival Todd Bodine. “You didn‘t want to mess with him. He never took it from anybody. If you wanted to dish it out to Ron, you better be willing to take it back because he‘s going to make sure you get it back.”

Though known mostly for his Truck Series endeavors, Hornaday also collected four Xfinity Series wins in 184 starts, finishing in the top five in points there three separate times (2000, ’03, ’04). He also added 46 Cup Series starts stretching from 1991 to 2015, with his lone top 10 coming in 2001 at Las Vegas — only one week before Harvick’s first career Cup win at Atlanta Motor Speedway after replacing the late Earnhardt two weeks prior.

“He‘s a very compassionate and caring person,” Bodine continued. “If you‘re a friend of Ron‘s, you‘re a friend for life, and he would do absolutely anything he could to try and help you. That‘s a part of Ron that doesn‘t get to be seen by the fans.”