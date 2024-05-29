Will Ron Holland be available to be drafted when the Chicago Bulls select at No. 11 overall?

Will Ron Holland be available to be drafted when the Chicago Bulls select at No. 11 overall in the 2024 NBA draft? For some time, the Duncanville High School graduate and G League forward was projected to go roughly in the Bulls’ late lottery range.

But a solid end to his season and a good showing at the NBA’s 2024 Draft combine has seen Holland’s stock soar, with the 18-year-old swingman flirting with a top five selection in his more optimistic believers. Could this interest fade as time goes on and scouts get to know the other prospects better? Or should Chicago fans look to other, more attainable talents to draft at No. 11?

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the odds of Holland on the Bulls.

