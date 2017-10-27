Ron Hextall, Flyers dumbfounded by NHL's explanation for disallowed goals

TORONTO - If the NHL rulebook had any more shades of gray to it, the league could probably rebrand it as a romance novel.

Thursday night in Ottawa only added another layer of depth to its confusing text when Sean Couturier scored what clearly appeared to be the game-tying goal (watch the goal here), as he pushed the puck across the line and into Craig Anderson's glove (see story).

Friday, the NHL defended its controversial ruling but stating "the play was not reviewable", which begs the obvious question, why would the on-ice officials send the play to the NHL's situation room in Toronto for a review if the rule states it's not a reviewable play? Perhaps, the guys in stripes, like many of us, aren't completely sure how the rulebook reads.

"They're obviously going to defend it. They have to, right?" said Wayne Simmonds. "They can't say they're wrong. There's lot of pride (in the league office), and no one willing to swallow it."

The NHL already had a lump in their collective throats from admitting just a week ago that officials and the situation room erred in a game between the Avalanche and the Blues when video review incorrectly nullified Colorado's late goal. It was the first instance since coaching challenges were introduced in 2015-16, the league admitted a mistake was made on an offsides review.

With that in mind, there was no way Gary Bettman and associates were about to fess up to a decision that can be attributed to a convoluted set of rules.

In the case of Sean Couturier's goal, there's Rule 78.5 section (xii): Apparent goals shall be disallowed when the referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity stop play by blowing the whistle.

Which seems to be contradicted by Rule 38.4 (viii): The video review process shall be permitted to assist the referees in determining the legitimacy of ALL potential goals. … This would also include situations whereby the referee stops play or is in the process of stopping the play because he has lost sight of the puck and it is subsequently determined by video review that the puck crosses the goal line.