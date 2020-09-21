Ron Gardenhire ends career as manager with a shot of Fireball. What will he do next?

Ron Gardenhire called his wife, Carol, after an unexpected exchange this weekend with Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila in his office. He told her that he retired from his managerial career, effective immediately, because of health concerns.

He walked out of Comerica Park before first pitch Saturday without a job. His family members were shocked at the timeline of the decision. For a few weeks, they had been expecting a retirement at the end of the 60-game season, not with eight games remaining.

"He's said that kind of stuff before, too, so I wasn't really sure," Gardenhire's son, Toby, told the Free Press on Sunday. "You never really know until the end, so yesterday was kind of abrupt."

On Saturday night, Gardenhire and his family gathered on a Zoom video conference to take shots of Fireball to celebrate the conclusion of a 16-year managerial career. He stuck around in Detroit — keeping his distance from the ballpark — until Monday when he piled into the car with Carol to drive back to their home in Minnesota.

But Gardenhire's players aren't ready to believe this is the end.

"He just loves the game so much," Tigers reliever Daniel Norris said Saturday. "I can see him coming back later. That's what I think about when I think about Gardy; there's somebody that loves the game of baseball."

Toby had an up-close look at what sparked the end of Gardenhire's three-year tenure with the Tigers. He is the Triple-A Rochester manager within the Minnesota Twins' organization, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced him into action as the leader of the alternate training site in St. Paul.

When Gardenhire came to Minneapolis for a five-game series Sept. 4-7, Toby was with the big-league team and rode with him to the ballpark. On Sept. 4, they were driving to Target Field when Gardenhire said, "I think this is going to be it for me. I think this is going to be my last year."

That was the first time Gardenhire openly spoke to Toby about his retirement plans. The next day, he went missing from the Tigers' dugout in the sixth inning.

"I looked over and all of a sudden he wasn't in the dugout," Toby said. "And I was like, 'Oh, I wonder what happened.' I ran into the clubhouse, went back and looked at my phone to see if anyone called me. I had no messages. So, then I talked to 'Hot Rod', our (clubhouse manager), and he took me over to the Tigers' clubhouse."

Gardenhire had the stomach virus and missed the final two games against the Twins, an organization he managed to 1,068 wins and a spot in the 2002 ALCS. His illness, combined with the COVID-19 health crisis, made it easier for him to walk away. The stress caused his hands to shake.

"He's been through a lot of health issues," Toby said. "He had cancer a couple of years ago. It's a pretty scary deal. He just wants to be healthy. I think that's where he's at right now."

