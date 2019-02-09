Romo WDs from AT&T to attend funeral of former coach

After stunning the golf world with an amazing shot from a hospitality tent during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tony Romo has withdrawn from the event citing a “commitment at home.”

As reported by CBS, Romo was going back home to attend funeral services for Wade Wilson, former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach and NFL quarterback. Romo played for the Cowboys from 2003-2016.

.@tonyromo is a WD from the Pro-Am competition @attproam due to a commitment at home. Trent Newby will take his place alongside @jimfuryk. #pgatour — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2019

He and Jim Furyk shot rounds of 70 and 65 in the first two rounds. Amateur Trent Newby will take his place, playing alongside Furyk.