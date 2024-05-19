Romero's hat trick leads Plainsmen to 3rd place finish

May 18—ROCK SPRINGS — The Laramie girls soccer team wrapped up its season with a third-place finish Saturday at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament.

The Plainsmen responded to their semifinal loss Friday, and resembled the production they had become accustomed to this season. Laramie more than doubled Riverton in shots on goal, leading to a 4-1 win.

"We know what were all about," Plainsmen coach Kim Whisenant said. "We fell a little bit (with the wind) yesterday and got panicked. This was the team we saw all year, and we are excited to win third place."

Laramie was the aggressor from the opening whistle, spending the first two minutes of play in the Wolverines' zone. Though nothing materialized, the tone was set.

In the frame, Riverton repeatedly passed the ball long distances through the air, wanting its attackers to race to the ball. However, the Plainsmen's backline was quicker, giving up fewer chances.

The Wolverines had two shot attempts through eight minutes of play, but neither were dangerous. Midway through, Laramie's pressure started to mount on the Riverton defense.

"We wanted to be confident and not worry about losing," Whisenant said. "Get the ball on the ground, move the ball, play for each other, and try not to play as individual."

A corner kick from freshman Shaylee Lucero was placed in an ideal spot in the penalty area, but sophomore Ava Wallhead came flying in and missed the header.

Just after, the Wolverines were called offside, giving Laramie sophomore Morgan Hansen a free kick opportunity. She placed the ball near the box, where Wallhead attempted a shot off of a deflection from a Riverton defender.

Wolverine junior goalkeeper Ayana Mejorado deflected the ball straight down, allowing sophomore Devani Romero to put the rebound in the net for a 1-0 lead. Romero nearly scored again a minute later, hitting the upper left corner of the crossbar.

Perhaps the most dangerous moment of the half for the Laramie defense came in the 28th minute. A 40-yard free kick from Riverton senior Savannah Morton bounced at the top of the box, causing Plainsmen senior keeper McKenna Barham to backpedal and snag the ball just before the goal line.

"I've been playing soccer longer than I can remember," Barham said. "I didn't want to regret today. I knew I was going to play my hardest and do what I could to help the team win."

The Wolverines had another chance to even the game in the 38th, but sailed a ball off the football goalpost. The Plainsmen played hard through the halftime whistle, with Wallhead shooting inches right of the net in the final seconds of the period.

In the second half, Laramie's main objective was to leave everything it had on the field. Four minutes in, Romero blasted a pass from Wallhead off the palms of the keeper.

"(The underclassmen) should learn from the seniors' positive attitudes," Barham said. "Throughout my years here, our team was not very positive. As seniors, we tried to create a positive environment."

Midway through the frame, Riverton freshman Kirra Coleman-Weisz provided the Wolverines with their best chance to tie the game. She gained possession of the ball just in front of the goal before Plainsmen senior Sienna Osborne crashed in hard, stabbing the ball with her heel.

Riverton looked for a foul call, which would have resulted in a penalty kick, but the whistle never came. Barham smothered the ball, and the opportunity was quickly lost.

"(The seniors) have been everything for this group," Whisenant said emotionally. "It's going to be so hard to replace them. They've gotten our younger kids so well prepared, and I can't be prouder."

In the 64th, a throw-in from Wolverines sophomore Cilia Mejorado found classmate Aspen Gordon in the box. However, Gordon couldn't put any power on the shot, and it tailed right of the net.

Shortly after, Osborne found Wallhead with a pass on the right side of the net. Wallhead crossed the pass back into the middle, finding sister Chloe Wallhead for a 2-0 lead.

The Plainsmen managed another goal minutes later after Romero touched a pass to Osborne, who one-touched the ball over to Ava Wallhead, who attempted a shot. Ayana Mejorado got a fingertip on the ball, but Romero crashed in to tap the ball in before she could get back into possession.

In the 75th, Romero landed the hat trick. She placed her 10th shot on goal and gave Laramie a 4-0 lead.

"(Our returners) hopefully earned to leave it all on the field," Whisenant said. "There's not always a second chance. Give everything, because you don't want to look back and wonder any what-ifs."

Not even a full 60 seconds later, the Wolverines answered on a free kick from Cilia Mejorado. Her shot had power behind it and tailed left to sneak by Barham.

There was too little time left for Riverton to attempt a comeback, and the Plainsmen worked the clock until time ran out.

"To finish higher than we did last year gives us a little bit of swag around the state," Whisenant said. "It's also really cool for our kids to accomplish."

Added Barham: "(Laramie) has a bright future. They can possibly go really far. Of course, they'll need to fill some spots, but I think they can do it. I'll be checking in and following them."

LARAMIE 4, RIVERTON 1

Halftime: Laramie 1-0.

Goals: Laramie, Romero (unassisted) 18. Laramie, C. Wallhead (A. Wallhead) 65. Laramie, Romero (unassisted) 69. Laramie Romero (A. Wallhead) 75. Riverton, C. Mejorado (unassisted) 76.

Shots: Laramie 17, Riverton 9. Shots on goal: Laramie 9, Riverton 3. Saves: Laramie 7 (Barham), Riverton 7 (A. Mejorado).

Corner kicks: Laramie 3, Riverton 2. Offsides: Laramie 2, Riverton 1. Fouls: Laramie 7, Riverton 1.

