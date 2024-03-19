Romeo Okwara to "step away" from NFL

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara announced he will not play this season.

Okwara, 28, never used the word "retirement" in his announcement and instead said he has decided to "step away."

"After some introspection and meditation, I have decided to step away from the NFL," Okwara wrote in part on Instagram. "The game of football has been the largest part of my life for the great part of 18 years, eight of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level and four of those with my brother. The experiences, friendships and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches and peers is something I will forever be grateful for. You all mean the world to me, and I will continue to cheer you on for the rest of our lives!

"I am excited for what's next as I navigate this crazy transition from the game."

The Giants signed him in 2016 and after two seasons with them, Okwara headed to Detroit after the Lions claimed him off waivers. He spent six seasons with the Lions.

In 2021, Okwara tore an Achilles, an injury that required a second surgery to repair. He played only nine games total in 2021-22.

Okwara returned in 2023 and played 16 games, totaling two sacks, nine tackles and five quarterback hits on 248 snaps.